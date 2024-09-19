Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift Really Lose 30-40 Million Followers After Endorsing Kamala Harris?

Rumors have circulated that Taylor Swift lost 30 to 40 million social media followers after endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential Election. However, these claims are completely false, as fact-checkers have confirmed.

The rumors began with a viral post claiming that Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris resulted in a massive drop in her social media following.

The post claimed that millions of her loyal Swifties had abandoned her, resulting in a huge drop in her follower count. The story gained traction after being shared by a satirical website and widely distributed on platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

A specific Facebook page received over 4,300 reactions and 1,700 comments on the claim, which linked to a humorous article from The Dunning-Kruger Times. The piece joked about Swift supposedly regretting her endorsement, adding to the narrative that her political stance was harming her popularity.

Fact-checking organizations quickly refuted the claim. According to Snopes, the rumor originated on the satirical Facebook page America - Love It or Leave It, which openly admits that its content is entirely fictional.

The Dunning-Kruger Times, the website responsible for the viral post, is also a satire outlet known for creating humorous stories that are not meant to be taken seriously. The site's About Us section states unequivocally that everything published is fiction, and any resemblance to real-life events or people is coincidental.

There is no credible evidence that Swift's following dropped after she endorsed Harris. Data from Instrack, a social media trend tracker, shows the opposite. Swift's number of followers has steadily increased rather than decreased.

While Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris was widely discussed, it did not result in the massive follower loss that some claim. According to an analysis of Swift's social media activity between September 10 and September 18, 2024, her follower count fluctuated slightly but did not drop significantly.

For example, on September 10, the day of her endorsement, Swift lost approximately 24,443 followers. However, by the next day, she had 391,975 followers, followed by an additional 77,955 on September 12.

These figures reflect typical fluctuations on high-profile social media accounts, particularly after political statements, but do not indicate the dramatic decline that viral rumors suggest.

Furthermore, a YouGov poll conducted following the debate revealed that only 8% of respondents said Swift's endorsement would make them somewhat or much more likely to vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. This suggests that, while Swift's endorsement sparked debate, it had little impact on voter decisions.

