The War And Treaty Has THISTo Say About Jon Bon Jovi After Working With Him On Single The People’s House

Jon Bon Jovi is a legend, and the musician duo, Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. from The War and Treaty are here to share their personal experience of working with him. The musicians, who are married to each other went on to express how the classic songwriter went on to exceed their expectations, in a recent interview.

Talking to PEOPLE, on September 18, 2024, during the Americana Awards & Honors in Nashville, Tanya Trotter stated, “There are no words to how kind he is, how wonderful and giving he is. He supersedes anything that you can think about when you meet people.”

For those unversed, the three musicians had recently released a single The People's House. While it was on August 30 this year that the song was released, it also has become a part of Forever, the latest album from Bon Jovi's band.

The 46-year-old musician then went on to call the Livin’ on a Prayer artist a person who is “bigger than life,” also adding that she didn't feel separated while working with him, even though he is a big name in the industry.

While Tanya Trotter couldn't stop calling Bon Jovi an incredible person, Michael Trotter Jr. too jumped in to share what he had held up about the I’ll Be There for You artist.

Jon Bon Jovi is “a decent being and he understands his calling on his earth,” Michael noted.

He then stated that the You Give Love a Bad Name singer, always responds to his call or texts. Talking during the recently held event, Michael stressed that Jon Bon Jovi replies within minutes if he texts him.

Moreover, when the Stealing A Kiss artist gives Bon Jovi a call, and just in case he doesn't pick it up, he will surely call you back, added Trotter Jr.

Further, Michael Trotter Jr. went on to add that if Jon Bon Jovi is busy and can't talk, he will simply pick it up and say, “Hey man, I'm doing this, but I'll give you a call right back later.”

Recently on September 11, 2024, the three musicians filmed their music video for The People's House on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville.

However, 20 minutes after both the Trotters had left the location, the Never Say Goodbye singer then saved a woman’s life.

