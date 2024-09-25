Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 TRAILER: What New Adventure Are The Pogues' Tasked With After S3's El Dorado Hunt? Watch

Netflix has dropped the Outer Banks season 4 part 1 trailer on Tuesday, which brings back the Pouges gang to set on a new adventure. The new season was one of the highly anticipated amongst the fans of the show, who were excited to know the future of the characters after they found the lost city of El Dorado, and were stranded with multiple sacks of gold.

Along with the cast, the show will also bring back the new shipwrecks, tattoos, maps and adventures, tagged along with the Pouges’ sarcasm.

As the trailer progresses, the voiceover drops the hints over what can be expected of the upcoming bunch of episodes. It says, “So you might be wondering what happens when you find the lost city of El Dorado and you’re stranded with a sack full of gold. Let me catch you up.”

The preview opens reveals the gang coming together to celebrate their findings and enjoy themselves on the stranded land, until they realize that each of them has gone broke and is yet to owe a huge amount.

As the trailer progresses, John B, a character played by Chase Stokes, gives out a narration. He says, "We were gonna live the good life, the simple life, treasure-hunting was in the past.” John B. further states, “But what we didn’t know at the time is that nothing ever stands still.”

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the show rolls out a detailed overview of the new season. It reads, "They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0’, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop.”

It further states, "But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure.”

The official synopsis goes on to reveal that the group will meet with the new enemies that they will have to deal with. “Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future—who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?” further read the plot.

As for the cast members of the show, Chase Stokes will be joined by the star cast of the previous seasons, including Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant.

The first part of Outer Banks season 4 will stream on Netflix from October 10, while the second part will release on November 7.

