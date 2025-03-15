Jessica Simpson Gets Candid About Her Split From Husband Eric Johnson: 'Asked Personal Questions on Home Front'

Jessica Simpson’s world was turned “upside down” following her split from estranged husband Eric Johnson, and she is embracing her new chapter as a “very single lady.”

During her first concert in 15 years at the Luck Reunion music festival in Spicewood, Texas, on Thursday, the With You singer, 44, reflected on how her life had changed. While introducing her new album Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, which drops on March 21, Simpson shared that she had been in an intuitive state when she asked personal questions about her home life—only to realize that everything had shifted dramatically.

She acknowledged the vulnerability that comes with opening one’s heart, admitting that sometimes it leads to heartbreak. She also expressed that people may not realize they have been broken for a long time until they confront their emotions.

Despite the pain, Simpson has found healing through music. She shared that songwriting, singing, and self-reflection had helped her find the answers she needed. She then introduced her song Leave, calling it a “heartbreak, pissed-off song” before performing it live. The track, released last week, features lyrics that suggest Johnson may have been unfaithful during their marriage. In the song, she sings about betrayal, loneliness, and ultimately finding strength on her own.

Simpson and Johnson, 45, confirmed their separation in January after 10 years of marriage. In a statement, Simpson revealed that they had been living separately while navigating their difficult situation. She emphasized that their three children—Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5—remain their priority and that both parents are focused on what is best for them.

Following months of breakup speculation, including Simpson’s absence of a wedding ring, Page Six reported that her upcoming EP is heavily influenced by their separation. Simpson and Johnson first began dating in 2010 while he was still legally married to his first wife, Keri D’Angelo. They wed in 2014.

Before her marriage to Johnson, Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, a relationship famously chronicled on their MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. She has also been romantically linked to Tony Romo, Adam Levine, Johnny Knoxville, and John Mayer.