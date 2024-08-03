‘Feels Really Weird’: Mamie Laverock Takes Her First Steps After Horrible Fall From 5-Storied Balcony

Mamie Laverock is slowly but steadily recovering after she had a horrible accident. The actress had fallen from a balcony 5 stories above earlier in May.

After a long period of recovery and being hospitalized, the When Calls the Heart actress was recently seen making progress, as she stood on her feet again. In a recent video posted on social media, Laverock could be seen taking her first steps after a long time.

The video clip was uploaded on her official Facebook page on August 2, 2024. The post was captioned, "Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps."

In this video, which was filmed at the hospital she could be seen accompanied by two medical staff members. Here, the Hollow Child actress could be seen sitting on a hospital bed, but trying to get up with the help of the staff members.

Soon we hear, one of the staff consoling her by telling the actress that they are here to help. However, Laverock emotionally told them that she was not confident if could still walk. We then see her placing her hands on a walker that was kept in front of her.

The staff members were a great help as they were seen guiding her throughout her first steps. Listening to them, Laverock gains confidence and pulls herself up, while the medics as well are seen being present for her, holding her arms.

The actress’s family members are heard cheering and clapping for her as she smiles standing. While the actress was seen expressing in the video that it all feels wobbly and weird, one of the medics is heard asking her to put her weight on the “right and a tiny bit on the left.”

Talking about her accident, the Wedding of Dreams actress had fallen from a five-storied balcony walkway, as per PEOPLE. The incident happened on May 26, the report states. Mamie Laverock was suffering from life-threatening injuries following the fall.

The actress had to even celebrate her 20th birthday at the hospital as she was still recovering from the deadly accident. Following her birthday, which was on July 8, her mother Rockmann took to Facebook and gave her fans an update about her health.

In this post, the mother was seen hugging her daughter in the hospital.