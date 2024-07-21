‘I Have No Words’: Mamie Laverock Thanks Supporters As Family Closes Fundraiser Two Months After Her Medical Emergency

Mamie Laverock, who was a part of the When Calls the Heart family, was on life support following her five-story fall in May 2024. She was moved to an intensive care unit in a Vancouver hospital following the incident. In recent news, her family has shut down her GoFundMe page two months after the actress underwent a medical emergency.

An update on the GoFundMe page posted on July 17, by Laverock's mom, Nicole Rockmann, and her stepdad, Rob Compton, included a statement that appeared to be from the actress herself, in which she noted her gratitude to those who had contributed to the fund. "Thank you so much. I don't even know what to say. My heart is full," the message from the actress read.

"Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you," she continued, signing off with, "MAMIE."

More details about the fundraiser

Back in May, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, actress Mamie Laverock had undergone multiple surgeries and was on life support. However, as of July 2024, the fundraiser was a huge success.

"The fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. Thank you for caring. Warmth, Nicole and Rob," they wrote in the July 17 update on the online fundraiser, which reached $39,022 of its $30,000 goal (in Canadian dollars).

The family also shared details earlier on the fundraiser page, noting that the actress had undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her and that the incident had shattered her body.

Details about Mamie Laverock's recovery

Laverock's mother, Nicole Rockmann, told PEOPLE about the moment she and her daughter could share a hug, describing it as a miracle. Rockmann also shared some details of her daughter's recovery on Laverock's Facebook on June 26. “Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie,” she began the post. “Mamie survived her injuries; however, her road to recovery will be long.”

In a previous update on May 26, 2024, in the fundraiser, Rockmann wrote, "Mamie is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries."

Her When Calls the Heart family also sent wishes for a speedy recovery after they got the news in May. Laverock starred as Rosaleen Sullivan in nine episodes of When Calls the Heart from 2014-2023.

