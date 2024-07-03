From Mean Girls To Freaky Friday: Exploring Top 5 Lindsay Lohan Roles As Actress Turns 38

Lindsay Lohan was a young celebrity who rose to fame in the early 2000s and featured in so many flicks. From being a child actress, she became a box office queen whereby who was often typecast as the girl next door teen or the romantic heroine. This particular attribute can still be seen in some of Lohan’s movies, even though the film was not necessarily of high quality due to her cuteness and virginity allure.

However, like many other child actors and actresses, Lindsay Lohan was not free from that dreaded curse that often saw child stars’ careers go up and down. She was on the wrong track in her teenhood, which affected her during her young adulthood. Still, she had been laid low recently, but she has been rising in recent months. Netflix’s two-picture contract with Lohan gave a signal that people again have faith in her capabilities. While her ratings barely reached the level of an A-list star, a warm welcome to her 2022 return to the big screen proved that she is still a popular actress. Here are five notable Lindsay Lohan roles as she turns 38:

Life-Size

Lindsay Lohan was the ultimate teen idol of the late 2000s after moving from childhood roles to teenage roles. One of her main roles was in the made-for-TV movie Life-Size where she portrayed the role of Casey Stuart, a young girl who by intentionally spinting her doll comes to life during an attempt to revive her deceased mother. Though the plot can be named unconventional, the main soundtrack showed a promising image of Lohan, who focused on the hidden psychological layers of the movie. While the doll herself, Tyra Banks, acting similarly to Lee’s earlier roles in Harriet, tended to dominate the scenes occasionally, it was Lohan who showed promise for an intimation of what would become her future success as a sought-after actress who could easily lead films.

Machete

The director who seems to be most in tune with this newfound postmodern approach to crass exploitation Cinema is Robert Rodriguez who brought this movie machete with a strong cast and Lindsay Lohan after changing her gender. A kind of action-thriller that revolves around the life of a former Federale and an assassin who was betrayed by the criminals who had hired him. Packed with over-the-top villains and high-boiled tomato juice Machete is a grindhouse film of the 1970’s. Lohan stars as April who is a wild-child socialite and the over-acting in the film comes from her naturally. Even though the film depicts some disturbing traits of Machete’s personality as well as how he treats April, Lohan's part unveils her transition from a child icon to a multifaceted actress.

Get A Clue

Out of her movies, the majority were movie theatre films, but Get a Clue was a Disney channel movie for television Some notable Lindsay Lohan Movies include: Lindsay Lohan starred in this made-for-television Disney channel movie where she portrays Lexy Gold, the high school gossip columnist who must solve a mystery of a missing teacher with her chief rival. But for a movie that is based on teenagers’ solving murders, Get a Clue has a fair share of mystery going around it. Lohan appeared perfect for the role of the mean girl type and the film could have been released straight to theatre with just minor improvements on the cost.

Freaky Friday

Walt Disney Pictures discovered another success in the comedy, Freaky Friday, with Lindsay Lohan The comedy is a storyline of a mother and her daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Lohan respectively who swap bodies and begin living each other’s life until they can restore themselves to their rightful bodies. The amusing concept of body swap was well complemented by the great presence of both- Curtis and Lohan. Lohan was able to pull off two role performances and what could have been a tedious and equally bad performance turned out a hilarious one. However, the strongest element of the comedy is its positive message focusing on the importance of tolerance and appreciation, which enriches the comic material and makes Freaky Friday a fantastic family movie.

Mean Girls

The cinematic classic of the middle of 2000, Mean Girls, had a huge influence on Lindsay Lohan and pop culture as a whole. From the comedy queen, Tina Fey, this movie tells the story of Cady Heron, a young girl who has been home-schooled and is now introduced to high school stereotypes. In the same way as movies like Clueless or 10 Things I Hate About You the movie Mean Girls being really cool and modern became popular immediately.

Lohan provided the foil for the wilder antics of Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried to play off resulting in the creation of one of Lohan’s most adored characters. The movie had a very successful taste at the joke and had topics that every human being could be able to understand making it a success and outlining the acting skills of Lohan.

