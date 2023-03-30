General Hospital Spoilers: Will Spencer join hands with Victor against Esme?

The television drama series General Hospital has been providing viewers with drama, farewells, and shocking revelations in recent episodes. The audience can expect even more plotting, startling discoveries, and drama in the upcoming episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 30 March 2023 episode of General Hospital.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is still confused trying to figure out who wanted him dead when he was in the warehouse a few weeks ago. He also found the information he got by questioning Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look, to be of no help. But it is now Selina who has some other information she wants to share with Sonny.

Meanwhile, Sonny’s new right-hand man Dex, played by Evan Hofer sees a body when they are standing on the pier. Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, feels happy that he has something to do besides worry about the problems of Aurora, ELQ, and Carly, played by Laura Wright. He is also excited about the idea of bringing down Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, who had held him prisoner for two years.

Drew updates Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, that Eileen did not leave the town by choice. Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, is still hell-bent on making Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, pay for hurting him. He also wants to get custody of his baby brother, Ace alongside the revenge. Spencer starts recalling Victor's promise that he could make Esme's legal troubles reappear easily which would lead to Ace being raised by the Cassadines.

When Esme tells Spencer that he never get Ace, he meets Victor and asks for more details of his plan. Will Spencer join hands with Victor to take down Esme or will he realize how dangerous Victor's plan could possibly be? Will Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, be the one to talk him out of teaming up with Victor? Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, warns Trina that certain information can't be made public. Will she finally confess that she is in a relationship with Dex and is scared of Sonny finding out about it?

Lastly, Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, has been planning the Nurses Ball but when another disaster strikes, she declares exasperatedly that it is not possible to save the ball anymore. Will Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, be the one to save the day and the ball?

