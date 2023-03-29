General Hospital Spoilers: Epiphany Johnson gets a heartfelt farewell

Amidst the drama and revelations that the recent episodes of American television drama series General Hospital were serving, this episode is bound to leave the viewers and the fans of the show teary-eyed. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 29 March 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, has been confused as to why Epiphany Johnson didn’t return any of her texts and messages while touring Johns Hopkins medical school. She muses that she would have sent a letter of support to the ethics committee but then fears that she might not want to talk to her after finding out what she did with Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, and Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Has Victor found out about Eileen double-crossing him?

Elizabeth is celebrating Cam, played by William Lipton, who just got accepted to Stanford University when the news reaches her. She is left shocked and heartbroken upon finding out that her mentor and friend, Epiphany has passed away. Offscreen, the cast and the crew of General Hospital have also been mourning the sudden death of actress Sony Eddy who played the role of fan-favourite character Epiphany.

Apart from Elizabeth, Epiphany's old friends and colleagues including Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, Terry, played by Cassandra James, and Felix, played by Marc Anthony Samuel will be bidding her an emotional farewell. The head nurse, who had taken over from Elizabeth's grandmother, was finally about to make her dreams of becoming a doctor come true, before her death.

Marshall, played by Robert Gossett, is left heartbroken thinking of Epiphany, who he was falling in love with. She was a mainstay character since 2006 and has many flashbacks to show the amazing moments the character gave to the show. Epiphany was known for her show-stopping performance at the Nurses Ball, singing her signature track You're Not Alone. With the Nurses Ball coming soon, more Epiphany flashbacks and reminiscing can be expected, as well as a possible tribute.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny find out what Selina did?

The official account tweeted a video in memory of Sonya Eddy and her role as Epiphany Johnson, "Sonya may be gone, but she'll never be forgotten. Our #GH60 celebration will kick off in March with a celebration of her life and her character, the formidable Epiphany Johnson. #GH #TCA23."