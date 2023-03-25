General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cameron be able to stop Esme from leaving?

The latest episode of American television drama series General Hospital promises open conversations, reassurances, and very close calls. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 25 March 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, knows she has a relaxed and easy life with baby Ace at her grandmother Laura's home, but she feels like she still cannot trust anyone. Trusting her instincts, she decides to take the money, Ace, and go away as possible from Port Charles. But she doesn't expect to find Cameron, played by William Lipton, standing at the front door when she is trying to leave.

Since Esme has only limited memories, she only remembers that she is accused of sexually violating him by making a s*x tape of him and Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, and posting it on the Internet. While she feels baffled thinking why he is stopping by to see her, he understands that Esme is trying to leave. Will Cam convince Esme to stay and give a life with Laura, played by Genie Francis, a chance?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny find out what Selina did?

Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, feels that things might just be looking up for her after all the problems she went through of late now that she is not going to jail and can keep her job. She has a heart-to-heart open conversation with Laura while they wait for Cam to arrive at his going away party. The two ladies talk about Esme as well as what happened to Nikolas, played by Adam Huss.

Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, is having trouble adjusting to living with Esme again even though without her memories, she does not remember anything. But despite the situation he is in, Spencer is determined to not leave his brother, Ace. Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is by his side trying to be understanding. Meanwhile, Eileen, played by Heather Mazur, is a nervous wreck as Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, examines the necklace she gives him to check that it's not a fake.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis learn the truth about Gregory?

Advertisement

But her worry is in vain as Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, thought of such a situation beforehand and delivered some real diamonds. Back at home, the clever duo spend some time alone talking about hiding together for months and Valentin muses what's next for them.