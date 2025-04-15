General Hospital April 14 Episode Recap: Ava Comforts Ric; Tries to Soothe His Worries

The new episode of General Hospital brings in high intensity of drama, with the Esplanade project creating chaos between Sonny, Drew, Ezra, and Sidwell. As Laura interferes to resolve the matter, she suggests that the residents of Port Charles vote for the site where the project is to be built.

However, the suggestion is not taken well by Sonny, who does not want to let go of his territory. The mayor also stands against the decision and claims that his name would also be involved in the scene. He also states that Jordan will have to stage the whole plot or might just have to go undercover with Sidwell.

Meanwhile, as the audience witnessed in the previous episode, Diane asked Alexis to commit to Kristina that she won’t go to the prison. However, the decision by Diane gets Ric worried, and he contemplates every move that he had planned with Ava.

The latter, however, tries to calm Ric down. Ric expresses his insecurities and reveals that he wants Kristina to pay for her deeds but does not even want to hurt Molly.

On the other hand, Willow has some rethinking to do. Following her confrontation with Carly, Willow is worried of moving in with Drew along with her kids. Willow heads to meet her mother Nina, and opens up about her talks with Carly.

She goes on to tell Nina, “I’m scared there’s some truth to it.” In relation to Carly, Brennan will need to find a way to soothe her following her horrific confrontation with Willow and Drew.

