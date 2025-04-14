General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Fight Back Against Carly’s Custody Threat?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, April 14, hint at explosive developments across Port Charles. Willow Corinthos will react to her growing fears, Kristina Corinthos-Davis will face a brutal betrayal, and Ric Lansing will attempt to rein in Ava Jerome’s overconfidence. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming up.

At the hospital, Trina Robinson anxiously questions Portia Robinson about Kai Taylor’s upcoming surgery. While Portia feels hopeful about the procedure, Trina can’t shake her doubts, especially with Drew Cain’s involvement raising red flags. Trina will open up about her lingering fears, unsure if everyone’s motives are as pure as they seem.

Meanwhile, Willow struggles with the fear that Carly Spencer’s threat to take the kids away might come true. Despite Drew’s promises to protect her, Willow will confide her growing anxiety to Nina Reeves. Pushed to her limit, Willow will make a major decision — possibly reconsidering her move-in plans with Drew or exploring legal options like a restraining order against Carly.

Over at Jack Brennan’s suite, Carly lets her guard down, admitting she may have unintentionally handed Michael Corinthos’ children to Willow and Drew. Brennan will step in with advice, helping Carly plot her next move as she braces for Willow’s potential retaliation.

Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos presses Laura Collins about whether someone is pushing her to act against him. Laura, loyal at heart, may admit the situation surrounding Ezra Boyle could spiral quickly. Sonny’s stress will only mount with an upcoming referendum that feels like a public vote on his mob empire.

At General Hospital, Ric Lansing tries to shatter Ava’s smugness. He warns that her blackmail scheme against Alexis Davis isn’t as airtight as she thinks. Alexis, under Diane Miller’s advice, has already made a countermove — filing papers to have Kristina committed to a mental institution.

Kristina and Molly Lansing-Davis, currently enjoying a rare sisterly truce, are about to be rocked by this shocking betrayal. Though Alexis’ actions stem from love and a desire to save Kristina from prison, the news will hit hard and set off an emotional firestorm.

Port Charles is on the verge of chaos as loyalties are tested and devastating choices are made. Will Willow’s bold decision shift the custody battle? Can Kristina survive her mother’s drastic intervention? Stay tuned to General Hospital — the fallout is just beginning.