General Hospital March 5 Episode Recap: Lulu Reaches Out to Cody to Dig into Dante's Secret

General Hospital's March 5 episode features intense drama, secrets, and surprises involving several Port Charles residents.

Lulu spends the majority of the time looking for Cody, driven to find some answers. She discovers the truth about Dante's secret child with Brook Lynn. As devastated as she is, Lulu embarks on a quest to seek out Cody, feeling the urge to intervene. She pressures Brook Lynn to reveal the truth about the child to Dante.

The episode also features a heated exchange between the youngsters Rocco and Danny signaling a potential rift. Rocco lashes out at Danny for going straight to his dad after seeing Charlotte's text, thereby determining Charlotte's location. According to Rocco, Danny had no right to do so.

Among other huge highlights are Carly and Brennan's date evening, which suffers an unexpected hiccup when their night is broken up by a sudden interruption which bars them from savoring the rest of their night as expected.

In the meantime, Lois is in a state of desperation, doing everything she can to cover her tracks and keep her secrets under wraps. Elsewhere, Portia turns to Ava for advice, which results in a dramatic discussion where Ava provides her with some much-needed words of wisdom. Whether or not Portia heeds her words remains to be seen.

The official description of the episode reads, "Carly and Brennan's date is interrupted. Lois tries to cover her tracks. Ava advises Portia. Lulu seeks out Cody, and Anna confides in Felicia."

With secrets unfolding, relationships on the move, and surprises around every corner, General Hospital's most recent episode holds much suspense.