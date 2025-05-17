General Hospital May 16 Episode Recap: Lulu Learns That Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s Son; DEETS

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience on the edge of their seats as the intensity of drama increases. Lulu has hunted down the truth and knows that Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s son.

While she has connected the dots and has reached the exact scenario, she needs to confirm the details with Gio. Moreover, Tracy too has learned that Brook Lynn had put up her son for adoption years ago. She, however, does not know who the father is and asks Jason to find out. All she wants is for her grandson to be a Quatermaine.

Advertisement

Tracy gives an assuring look to Brook Lynn. She might also confess to her daughter that she has gotten Lulu to drop the adoption article. The latter will be clearly happy to learn the same.

On the other hand, Drew might find himself in chaos again. With Michael serving the divorce papers to Willow, he is the one to look into the mess that came unexpectedly banging at his door. Following the documents reaching her daughter, Nina makes a big ask, and Carly is on the other end.

The latter did not expect Michael to send out the documents so soon, but now they have no choice. Willow will be represented by Ric in her divorce proceedings.

Meanwhile, Portia meets Ava in the hope that she could get her out of the mess she created in Drew’s situation. Ava counsels Portia, while Drew continues to make it difficult for her. Portia is aware that Drew is onto her and is taking every chance to get out of the situation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly’s Custody Fight Push Sonny to Take Control?