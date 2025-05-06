General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante Hold Gio Responsible for Rocco’s Collapse?

May 6 on General Hospital promises high stakes and rising tension across Port Charles. While Drew Cain cuts a risky deal to uncover hidden truths, Willow Corinthos confronts a prime suspect, and Dante Falconeri places blame on Gio Palmieri for a near-tragic night.

The episode kicks off with Drew Cain closing in on the truth. Brad Cooper offers to spill what he knows—for the right price. Drew agrees, and it looks like Portia Robinson could be exposed for her part in a possible scheme with Tracy Quartermaine. Drew's recent flashbacks only add to his suspicions, and Brad’s intel might confirm them.

Meanwhile, Willow continues grilling Nina Reeves while hiding her own suspicions. She zeroes in on another suspect—possibly Carly—after their recent heated argument. With tensions running high, Willow seems determined to get to the bottom of what’s really going on.

Elsewhere, family drama explodes as Alexis Davis tries to clean up the emotional mess caused by her attempt to have Kristina committed. Although Diane Miller blames herself for the mix-up with the legal papers, Alexis takes responsibility and focuses on mending things with her daughters. Kristina, still furious, confides in Lucky Spencer—who gently challenges her view and urges her to understand Alexis’s motivations.

At the same time, Ava Jerome reminds Ric Lansing they’re in this blackmail scheme together, urging him to stay on course despite the growing pressure.

The situation with Rocco Falconeri takes center stage when Dante lashes out at Gio, blaming him for the events that led to Rocco’s alcohol poisoning. Despite Gio’s belief that Rocco could sleep it off, Dante argues that not calling for help immediately was a critical mistake. Lois Cerullo steps in, pleading with Dante not to jeopardize Gio’s future, especially given his music scholarship. When Rocco wakes, he insists Gio tried to help and asks his father not to come down too hard on his friend.

With Drew edging closer to uncovering a conspiracy, Willow zeroing in on suspects, and Gio on the verge of being scapegoated, the emotional intensity in Port Charles is reaching a boiling point. As secrets threaten to surface and relationships hang in the balance, General Hospital promises another gripping episode you won’t want to miss.