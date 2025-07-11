General Hospital Spoilers, July 11 Episode: Will Dante Reveal Rocco’s Stolen Embryo Secret?

The General Hospital spoilers for Friday, July 11, tease plenty of heated moments in Port Charles. Tracy will issue a strong warning, Dante will explode in anger at Brook Lynn, and Trina will put Kai in his place. There’s also tension building for Anna, Emma, Josslyn, and more. Let’s break down everything fans can expect in this new GH episode.

Tracy worries Brook Lynn is heading for trouble

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy will raise concerns about Brook Lynn’s recent actions. She’ll warn Chase that Brook Lynn is on a dangerous path and might spark more family drama. Tracy thinks Brook Lynn’s feud with Lulu is only going to get worse.

Meanwhile, Lulu will open up to Laura about what Brook Lynn did. Rocco found out the truth about his birth because of Brook Lynn’s files, learning that Britt stole an embryo and carried him. Lulu will be furious and will promise Laura they won’t let Brook Lynn off the hook.

Dante explodes at Brook Lynn

Things will get tense when Dante confronts Brook Lynn about what happened. He’ll demand answers and ask why she let Rocco see that file. Michael will be nearby and may defend Brook Lynn, but Dante will stay angry. Brook Lynn didn’t mean for Rocco to find out that way, but the damage is done. Rocco will react strongly to the news and could even run away to clear his head, adding more worry for Dante and Lulu.

Over at the Brown Dog Bar, Anna will plan a covert mission. She’ll ask Isaiah to help her cover her tracks while she keeps an eye on Emma. Emma will be caught in a fake fight when Josslyn and Vaughn stage another argument to keep up their plan. Josslyn will shout at Vaughn to choose between her and Emma. Vaughn will pretend he’s choosing Emma to get closer to her and steer her away from any secrets about Hank.

Emma might face more heartbreak if Anna decides Outback the dog has to find a new home. Vaughn could offer to take the dog in and win Emma’s trust even more.

Elsewhere, Trina will have strong words for Kai. She’ll blast him for betraying her trust after he told Drew about Curtis’s plan for Jacinda. Curtis and Portia will also have another argument. Portia will sarcastically apologize for not being good enough for Curtis as their marriage continues to fall apart. The cracks in their relationship are growing deeper, and divorce may be next.

