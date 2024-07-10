General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava's Blackmail Scheme Work?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, July 10, reveal dramatic confrontations and pivotal decisions. Ava Jerome (Maura West) leverages blackmail, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) urges Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to confess, and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) faces the fallout of his revelations.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Cody Bell decides to come clean to Mac Scorpio (John J. York) about his deception, sparking anger and disappointment. After confessing to Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), who makes him promise not to leave, Cody reassures Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) of his commitment to their budding romance despite the rift with Mac. Cody’s encounter with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) provides some hope as they discuss the possibility of mending parental relationships, drawing from Willow’s improving bond with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros).

Meanwhile, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) expresses her fears to Maxie that Cody’s actions might have caused irreversible damage to his relationship with Mac. However, Maxie remains optimistic about rekindling the father-son bond.

Ava Jerome escalates her tactics by blackmailing a pharmacist to further weaken Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) medications, potentially turning them into placebos. She threatens to expose his previous misconduct unless he complies.

At Carly Spencer’s home, Sonny informs Carly that she might be called to testify in Avery Corinthos’ custody case. Carly urges Jason to reveal the full truth to Sonny, but Jason is reluctant, fearing it could exacerbate Sonny’s resentment over his close relationship with Carly.

Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) might reveal critical information to Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison), potentially overheard by John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington), setting the stage for new leverage in ongoing schemes.

As Ava manipulates behind the scenes, Carly pushes for honesty, and Cody navigates familial tensions, General Hospital promises intense drama and unforeseen twists. Stay tuned for more updates and revelations in Port Charles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events