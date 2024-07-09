General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew and Willow’s Kiss Lead to More?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 9, promise a day filled with romance and revelations. As Drew and Willow navigate the aftermath of their unexpected kiss, Mac and Maxie confront Cody's shocking paternity confession.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

By the Quartermaine boathouse, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) enjoy a toast after the fireworks. Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) joins them, learning surprising details about Trina's interests. Josslyn subtly tests her matchmaking skills, though Trina remains cautious, still reeling from her breakup with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez).

Meanwhile, Trina’s suspicions might extend to the brewing conflict between Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) over handling Heather Webber (Alley Mills). Laura Collins (Genie Francis) supports Portia's stance on justice, but Portia insists Heather must stay in prison. Curtis seeks peace between Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), who hopes to mend her relationship with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen).

Unbeknownst to many, Willow and Drew shared passionate kisses during the fireworks, witnessed only by a stunned Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson). Sasha ponders this secret while Drew downplays the kiss as a mistake. Willow, however, questions its randomness, acknowledging their growing connection but ultimately prioritizing her marriage and family. Despite their resolve, temptation lingers, threatening to escalate into a full-blown affair.

Mac Scorpio (John J. York) is floored by Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly) revelation that he is Mac’s son. Cody explains his lie about the paternity results, leaving Mac in need of time to process. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) also learns the truth and, despite her disappointment, commits to helping Cody and Mac bond.

Lastly, Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) shares a secret with Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero), possibly involving Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) or another surprise. GH predictions suggest the upcoming episodes will be packed with escalating drama.

General Hospital spoilers tease intense developments as Drew and Willow grapple with their kiss, and Mac and Maxie deal with Cody's bombshell. The emotional turmoil promises to deepen, ensuring fans won't want to miss the unfolding drama. Stay tuned for updates on all the twists and turns ahead.

