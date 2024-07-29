General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante Prevent Sonny’s Dangerous Move?

On General Hospital, airing Monday, July 29, viewers will see heightened drama as Dante Falconeri attempts to thwart Sonny Corinthos' reckless plans. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer appeals to Michael Corinthos, and Jason Morgan finds himself in a moral quandary.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Alexis Davis engages in a serious discussion with Kristina Corinthos-Davis regarding her reluctance to sign papers terminating her parental rights. Kristina contemplates the welfare of her baby with Blaze, aka Allison “Allie” Rogers, and feels urgency in her decision, despite Alexis suggesting a cooling-off period.

Simultaneously, Molly Lansing-Davis informs TJ Ashford about her heated exchange with Kristina, prompting TJ to worry that legal battles may worsen the siblings' rift.

John “Jagger” Cates pressures Jason Morgan, offering a last chance to resolve Carly Spencer's legal troubles by betraying Sonny Corinthos. Jason struggles with the ultimatum, seeking an alternative solution.

At the PCPD, Michael Corinthos discusses his and Nina Reeves’ strategy with Carly, involving a potential ally, Congressman Larry McConkey, against rogue FBI agent John Cates. Carly, however, urges Michael to avoid risky moves and to take care of Donna Corinthos amidst Sonny’s volatility.

John Cates visits Ava Jerome, solidifying their alliance, though Ava demands trust before proceeding further.

Across town, Dante Falconeri confronts Sonny, who, in a fit of paranoia, arms himself and commands Brick to locate John. Dante suspects Sonny’s medication might be affecting his judgment and strives to deescalate the situation. As Sonny declares his mistrust, the tension peaks.

Jason's arrival at the PCPD promises further complications as he may confront Carly for defying him while continuing his efforts to resolve the chaos.

As the drama unfolds on General Hospital, the stakes continue to rise. Will Dante succeed in stopping Sonny before it's too late? Can Carly’s plea to Michael bring stability, and will Jason find a way to navigate his dilemma without betraying Sonny? Tune in on Monday, July 29, for all the gripping developments.

