General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Provoke Cates?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing Thursday, July 25, Carly makes a bold move against John Cates, a missing person investigation heats up, and Molly's anger towards Kristina reaches a boiling point.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) will express her confusion and sadness to Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sophia Mattsson), questioning why everyone has to leave. This highlights her struggle with Gregory Chase’s (Gregory Harrison) death and Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) stint in rehab.

Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) enjoys a poolside moment with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) and Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver). Drew hints at needing luck, possibly for his political aspirations. However, the real tension arises as Willow grapples with her feelings for Drew, especially after their kiss under the fireworks. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) might add to her guilt by planning a romantic surprise or seeking a favor related to Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) custody battle. Sonny, in turn, will receive unsettling news from Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy).

Elsewhere, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) is furious with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) over a recent Perez Hilton interview and its aftermath. Molly and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) decide to move forward with adoption papers to secure Molly's parental rights, catching Kristina off guard.

At Pentonville, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) follows a hunch, questioning the new warden (Dutch Johnson) about missing prisoners. If she’s searching for John Brennan and Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), she might uncover that Brennan is no longer there, prompting her to investigate further.

John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) will receive news that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) forced him out of his Metro Court room. Carly, aware of John’s harsh treatment of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), confronts him directly. In Thursday’s preview, Carly boldly declares, “Well, here I am, Agent Cates. Come and get me!” suggesting she is ready for a showdown and may provoke John into a daring move.

General Hospital promises intense drama as Carly taunts John, investigations deepen, and familial tensions rise. Stay tuned for more twists and turns in this action-packed episode.

