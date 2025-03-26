General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina’s Revenge Plot Turn Deadly?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, March 26, hint at major drama as Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) sets a revenge plan in motion—one that could have unintended and tragic consequences. Meanwhile, tensions flare between Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), and Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) confides in Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) about a shocking secret.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) will attempt to prevent further chaos by urging someone to walk away before it’s too late. At the same time, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) will share a moment of friendship over tea.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) will raise concerns with Curtis, potentially about Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) unexpected cooperation with Drew or his growing alliance with Ezra Boyle (Daniel Cosgrove). Curtis will later confront Drew, leading to an explosive argument where Drew warns, “You want to get ugly? You got it!”

Elsewhere, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) will find herself in a tense exchange with Ezra, who challenges her leadership and suggests Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) wields too much influence over her. Lulu, still reeling from her latest run-in with Brook Lynn, will turn to Cody for support. As she vents, she’ll drop a bombshell—Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) has a child he doesn’t even know about.

As the drama unfolds, Ava Jerome (Maura West) may hesitate to give Sonny his heart medication, possibly leading Kristina to witness the act and push her over the edge. Enraged by Ava’s latest betrayal, Kristina will take matters into her own hands, tampering with the brakes on Ava’s vehicle in a dangerous bid for revenge.

However, her plan will take a shocking turn when Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) unknowingly takes Ava’s car—with Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) in the passenger seat. If Kristina thought she was punishing Ava, she’s about to realize her actions could lead to disaster.

As Kristina’s impulsive revenge plot spirals out of control, General Hospital fans can expect intense fallout in the coming episodes. Will she be able to undo the damage before it’s too late? Tune in to find out!