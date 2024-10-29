General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina Push Willow to Tell Michael the Truth?

The October 29 General Hospital episode brings explosive drama as Nina Reeves faces a dilemma about what to advise Willow Corinthos. After Cody Bell’s accusations, Nina fears the truth could reach Michael Corinthos, Willow’s husband, in a damaging way. She pressures Willow to come clean to avoid further scandal.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Cody and Drew Quartermaine’s tension could lead to a bar fight, with Cody accusing Drew of betrayal. Meanwhile, Ned Quartermaine gains an advantage through new information from Elaine, potentially giving him blackmail leverage. Discussing with Tracy Quartermaine, Ned contemplates how to use this intel, though he risks losing power if Michael learns the truth elsewhere. Holly Sutton is determined to repair her relationship with Sasha Gilmore Corbin, despite Sasha’s resistance.

At the hospital, Lucky Spencer checks on Lulu Spencer’s recovery post-transplant as Dante Falconeri plans a heartfelt proposal to Sam McCall. However, ominous events cast a shadow, as rumors suggest Cyrus Renault may have tampered with Sam’s IV bag, endangering her life.

As Nina pushes Willow toward honesty and Victor faces backlash, Port Charles’ characters find themselves at a crossroads of relationships and hidden agendas. Will Willow confess to Michael, and will Sam survive the hospital’s dark turn? Catch the suspenseful developments on General Hospital as the storyline unfolds.

