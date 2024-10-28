General Hospital Spoilers: Will Heather Webber Really Leave Port Charles?

On the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing Monday, October 28, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is left questioning whether Heather Webber (Alley Mills) will truly follow through on her decision to leave Port Charles with her son, Steven Webber (Scott Reeves). While Heather has agreed to the move, there are lingering doubts that could unravel their plans.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Heather’s son, Steven, managed to convince her to leave town and head to Arizona with him. However, with Heather’s notorious unpredictability, Dante can’t help but worry that her departure from Port Charles might not be set in stone. The arrangement seems fragile, and Dante fears that Heather could back out at the last moment.

As Heather prepares to leave, she shares her excitement with Laura Collins (Genie Francis), hinting at her newfound freedom and the reconnection with Steven. However, before she goes, Heather may want one last visit with her grandson, Ace Cassadine (Jay and Joey Clay). Ace’s presence could pull on Heather’s heartstrings and tempt her to stay in Port Charles after all, complicating her exit.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) delivers concerning news to Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). Drew, who’s already facing challenges with his campaign, will get hit with another blow that could worsen his situation. Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) has hired a private investigator, Elaine (Judy Kain), to dig up proof of Drew’s affair, which could put Drew’s secret with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) at risk.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) pushes Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) for information on Charlotte Cassadine’s (Scarlett Fernandez) whereabouts. Anna is determined to locate Charlotte due to Lulu Spencer’s (Alexa Havins) transplant, and she won’t back down until she gets answers. In a different part of town, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) clashes with Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) over the terms of their diamond deal. With the looming threat of Jenz Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) return, Sonny demands a better deal, stirring tension with Holly.

Back at the Quartermaine stables, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) is furious. He lashes out at Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson), refusing to continue their friendship after learning they’re cousins. Cody feels betrayed by Holly’s deception, and the revelation leaves him heartbroken over losing Sasha as a girlfriend. Sasha’s frustrations will boil over later as she confronts Holly, furious over the damage caused by her mother's actions.

With tensions building in Port Charles, Heather’s departure hangs in the balance, as emotional ties and unexpected revelations threaten to derail the plan. Meanwhile, Nina and Drew face their own battles, and Sasha’s world is upended by shocking family news. As General Hospital spoilers tease more twists ahead, fans can expect high stakes and emotional confrontations in the days to come.

