General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Corinthos Finalize Her Divorce?

Monday, February 10, brings emotional turmoil and shocking confrontations on General Hospital. Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) struggles with her divorce decision, while Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) pushes back against Drew Quartermaine’s (Cameron Mathison) claims. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Budig) faces a growing threat from Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) finds herself blocking Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) latest scheme, leading to a heated confrontation. Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) extends an apology—possibly to Willow for her previous harsh words or to someone else for her dealings with Cyrus Renault.

Meanwhile, Willow meets with Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), who challenges her resolve to proceed with her divorce from Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Though she still loves Michael, she must decide whether to close that chapter for good. If she does, Drew may seize the opportunity to bring her closer—potentially even inviting her to move in.

As Drew makes his move, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) plot to sabotage his relationship with Willow. Nina hints at gaining access to Drew’s home, leaving Carly questioning how far she’s willing to go. Their shared goal solidifies an unlikely alliance.

In the midst of these tensions, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) bond, leading to a Valentine’s Day invitation. However, they may have different ideas about where the evening is headed.

Meanwhile, Jason receives updates on what he missed during his time in Germany. Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) informs him that Drew publicly accused him of fathering Sasha Gilmore Corbin’s (Sofia Mattsson) child. Shocked by the claim, Jason dismisses the accusation, but Tracy begins suspecting Michael is the real father. She may push Jason to protect Michael’s secret to safeguard his custody of the children.

Sasha, on the other hand, finds herself caught in yet another unwanted intervention. Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) ambush her with their concerns, leading to Sasha fiercely asserting her independence.

Finally, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) issues a stern warning to Elizabeth about the danger Cyrus Renault poses. As tensions rise, Cyrus sets his sights on Elizabeth, making her a potential target in the episodes ahead.

With Willow facing a life-changing decision, Jason battling accusations, and Elizabeth caught in Cyrus’ crosshairs, General Hospital promises an action-packed episode. Will Willow go through with her divorce? Can Jason protect Michael’s secret? And will Elizabeth escape Cyrus’ wrath? Stay tuned for all the drama unfolding in Port Charles.

