General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Leave the Gatehouse After a Major Shakeup?

On General Hospital this Wednesday, February 5, tensions will reach a boiling point as Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) faces a major decision about her living situation. With chaos unfolding around her—ranging from Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) blasting Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) to Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) confronting Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober)—Willow may feel the pressure to make a fresh start.

Meanwhile, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vagnaos) will hold a strategy meeting that could involve justice for Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) or the ongoing custody battle over Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola). Their discussion will be interrupted by Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst), leading to a heated disagreement—especially when Kristina blurts out that something is a huge mistake.

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) will put on a brave face and claim she’s found exactly who she was looking for. Despite warnings from Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) to stay away from Turning Woods, Josslyn seems determined to uncover more information. With Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) counting on her to locate Cyrus’ hideout, her latest move could put her in danger.

At the Metro Court, Drew and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) will continue their public showdown. Carly, furious after finding Drew’s tie at Willow’s former home with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), won’t hold back. However, Drew will retaliate with an explosive accusation—revealing that Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) suspects Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is the father of Sasha’s baby. This shocking claim will leave Sasha livid, and she’ll waste no time shutting Drew down for spreading personal information.

Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) will be outraged over the Jason paternity bombshell, giving her yet another reason to stir the pot. After witnessing the chaos, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) will visit Willow and question her recent decisions—particularly the risk of getting involved with Drew on a property where he was banned. This could make Willow reconsider whether staying in the gatehouse is the right choice for her future.

At General Hospital, Brad will find Cyrus lurking around despite being barred from the premises by Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). Brad will issue a warning to leave or risk being reported to the cops, but Cyrus won’t be easily intimidated. Instead, he may drop a veiled threat, suggesting that Brad is playing with fire and could face dire consequences.

With emotions running high and secrets unraveling, Willow will make a life-altering decision that could change everything. Will she pack up and leave the gatehouse behind, or will she stand her ground despite the risks? Tune in to General Hospital to see how this dramatic day unfolds.

