Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A 22-year-old and three 18-year-olds were arrested in the murder of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor. The arrest came on August 15, about three months after Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles.

A coworker of Johnny Wactor's who was present when he was murdered is filled with emotion over the arrest of his suspected killers, but she also believes that the actor's family won't be at peace until the criminals face the worst sentence possible.

Anita Joy told TMZ that while she was relieved that three people had been taken into custody and charged with murder, true justice would come from seeing these individuals get serious convictions.

As a result of the hefty bond amounts placed on all of the suspects, Johnny's partner says she feels positive about that happening. Because of what she saw the night of the murder, she initially believed the suspects might not have been of legal age and was concerned they would not be tried as adults. All three, however, will face adult trials because they are eighteen years old.

The suspects have been identified as Robert Barceleau, aged 18 from Huntington Park; Frank Olano, aged twenty-two from Inglewood; Leonel Gutierrez, and Sergio Estrada, both aged eighteen from LA County.

Anita believes that the tragedy could have been prevented if Level 8 had offered staff parking that was safer. She adds that this is something that she and others have consistently brought up, but nothing has ever been done about it.

Three Florencia 13 gang members were taken into custody by the LAPD on murder charges on Thursday after Johnny was shot dead in the chest while attempting to confront a group stealing his car's catalytic converter outside the Level 8 restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles.

Wactor was known as Brando Corbin in General Hospital. Furthermore, he starred in television shows including Criminal Minds, The OA, NCIS, Army Wives, and Westworld.

