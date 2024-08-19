‘Gonna Be Big’: Joker Director Todd Phillips Applauds Deadpool & Wolverine For Its Massive Success

Todd Phillips has given us great movies like The Hangover, War Dogs, and more. But his 2019 film Joker gripped the attention of the audience as well as the critics and went on to become a massive success at the box office. However, the title of the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time has now been secured by the Marvel Studios entry, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Looking at the title being grabbed, the Due Date director took to social media and congratulated the two names behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a recently uploaded Instagram post, Todd Phillips could be seen having all respect for Shawn Levy, who has directed the only Marvel Studios film of the year, and its co-lead, Ryan Reynolds.

In the post that was uploaded on August 17, Todd Phillips expressed that he intends “to tip” his hat to Levy and Reynolds out of respect for Deadpool & Wolverine.

He then added, “We knew it was gonna be big, but this is too much.” Concluding his words, Phillips congratulated all the cast and crew of the movie, while also adding a saluting emoji at the end.

Replying to the post, Shawn Levy thanked Todd Phillips, also sharing excitement for his next project, Joker: Folie à Deux, in the comments.

The news of Deadpool & Wolverine’s record-breaking success surfaced this weekend, which marks a major point since the movie’s release.

Advertisement

In the post upload by Todd Phillips, along with a great caption, the director had even shared a screenshot of the headline stating the global earnings of Deadpool & Wolverine to be $1.08 billion.

He also shared an image of Deadpool showing off his Bye Bye Bye dancing moves on the infamous Joker Steps from the first installment of the DC franchise.

It has been after a long halt that Marvel Cinematic Universe is said to have been alive again. After a series of not-so-successful movies, such as Brie Larson starring The Marvels, Eternals, and more, Deadpool & Wolverine has marked the box office with a really grand triumph.

Meanwhile, there are even more great entries coming out from Marvel Studios soon, including Captain America: Brave New World, which will showcase the will of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as he wields the shield of the man out of time and the strength of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk.

Advertisement

Similarly, we are in for a treat as Thunderbolts is even closer now, with rumors of Sentry being included in the movie.

Todd Philips’ Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Will Deadpool And Wolverine Return To Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars? Theories Suggest So