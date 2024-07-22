Can Meghan Markle's New Cooking Show Be Her 'Relaunch'? PR Consultant Reveals

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finished filming her Netflix cooking and lifestyle show, according to reports. A Hollywood source confirmed the completion: "It all went well, and it is in the can." PR consultant Mark Borkowski suggested the series might represent a fresh start for Markle.

The former actress, 42, and her husband, Prince Harry, inked a Netflix deal in 2020, running until the end of 2025.

Page Six previously reported this year that Markle aims to establish herself as a lifestyle authority similar to Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Meghan Markle's new show focuses on home, garden, and food

Meghan Markle's new show, started filming around March, will cover home, garden, and food, reminiscent of her previous blog, the Tig.

Their debut Netflix project, Harry & Meghan, a documentary on their love story and departure from the royal family in 2020 to California, became a top-streamed docuseries upon its 2022 release.

Price Harry, Duke of Sussex 39, launched Heart of Invictus, a series about competitors preparing for the 2022 Invictus Games, an event he founded for wounded service members.

This year, Markle has focused on rebranding herself. In March, she revealed her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"She's been developing this for over a year, focusing on her passions and what matters most to her," a source told Page Six.

Meghan Markle plans extensive home goods line, including cookbooks

A trademark application shows Markle's expansive plans for her brand, including home goods like jellies, jams, tableware, and cookbooks.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, and fashion designer Tracy Robbins have already received gifts from her line, sharing videos of handmade jams.

Since stepping back from their senior royal roles, the duke and duchess lost the security arrangements typically given to senior royals. When Harry initially left the UK, he argued in the High Court that it was unsafe to return to his family without proper police protection.

However, Since then, Harry and Markle have ventured into projects that haven't always succeeded.

In 2023, they ended their partnership with Spotify, just three years after signing a $20 million deal.

