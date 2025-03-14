Ariana Grande to Make Directorial Debut With Short Film Brighter Days Ahead; Everything We Know So Far
Ariana Grande is all set to make her directorial debut with a short film. Read on to find out what her first film will be like.
After mesmerizing fans with her top-tier acting skills and angelic voice, Ariana Grande is all set to make her directorial debut. The highly acclaimed artist will be directing a short film, reportedly titled Brighter Days Ahead.
The Boy Is Mine singer recently took to social media to make the announcement, sparking excitement across both the music and film industries. Ariana Grande shared a trailer for her short film on Instagram.
The simple clip begins with a robotic voice stating, “Welcome back, Peaches.” Soon after, we see a marble rolling, followed by a few short clips of a hand and a lamp.
The logo for Brighter Days Ahead appears in all blue. For those who may not know, "Peaches" is Ariana Grande’s character from the We Can’t Be Friends music video.
According to reports, Brighter Days Ahead is set to be released on March 18, 2025, alongside her album Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.
Interestingly, the album is inspired by the legendary science fiction romance film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which starred Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.
Meanwhile, it is important to note that Ariana Grande’s short film is a continuation of her music video We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love). Reports suggest that the film will explore themes of love, loss, and self-love. It will also delve into the emotional complexities of erasing memories and navigating relationships, a concept famously explored in Michel Gondry’s 2004 iconic film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
For her directorial debut, Ariana Grande—who has given us chart-topping hits like Side to Side, Into You, and Santa Tell Me—will be collaborating with renowned music video director Christian Breslauer.
Ariana Grande REVEALS to Billie Eilish She's 'Protective Nerd' Over Wicked: 'I'm Somewhat of a Purist'