Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Reunites with Co-Stars Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandan; the Video Will Make You Smile
Jonathan Bailey was seen getting excited as he met the Sharma Sisters from Bridgerton, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandan.
Bridgerton is a series that holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. While the cast and crew always bring their unique charm, a recent social media post left die-hard Bridgerton followers in awe when Jonathan Bailey met both Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandan.
In this highly intriguing post, Jonathan Bailey—widely loved for portraying Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's romantic drama series—is seen signing autographs for many of his fans. This seemingly took place outside the stage door after his theater performance in London.
At one point, he is seen pointing toward the two Indian-origin actresses, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandan, who portray the Sharma sisters in the series.
For those who may not know, Simone Ashley is adored for her portrayal of Kate Sharma, while Charithra Chandan has won many hearts as Edwina Sharma in the highly acclaimed and beloved romantic series.
Even the two actresses appear excited upon noticing Jonathan Bailey’s reaction.
The video was shot by someone in the queue, seemingly waiting for Jonathan Bailey's autograph. Even the bystanders can be heard giggling at the sweet interaction between Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, and Charithra Chandran.
In the comment section of this adorable post, many fans express their excitement. While one stated, “So sweet!” another wrote, “Oh. My. Gosh.”—adding a red heart emoji at the end.
Bridgerton is based on the book series by Julia Quinn. The series is an American alternate-history Regency romance, created by Chris Van Dusen.
Besides the three aforementioned stars, the show also features the talents of Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Thompson, and more.
