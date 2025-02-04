Grammys 2025: What Did Kanye West Say to Bianca Censori Before She Dropped Her Coat? Lip Reader Reveals

Kanye West and Bianca Censori yet again turned heads for the latter’s bizarre fashion on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. As the couple walked in, the rapper donned a black t-shirt and jeans, while his wife and the architect came in wearing a long fur coat.

However, a few minutes into the event, Ye West instructed Censori about something, and she posed in front of the camera while being almost naked.

A lip-reading expert has broken down the rapper’s statements to his wife, which went on to catch the attention of the media personnel and the people around. Nicola Hickling, the expert, confirmed to The Daily Mail that the father of four went on to tell Censori that she should start “making a scene now.”

She further translated by claiming that West said, “Make a scene; I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.” He continued to say, “Drop it behind you and then turn; I got you.”

In response, the architect nodded her head and dropped the fur coat, showing off her transparent dress, which was a completely see-through piece. Hickling said that Censori went on to say, “All right, let’s go.”

According to the reports, the stunt was pulled off to recreate West’s Vulture 1 album cover artwork, where the rapper’s wife appeared in only boots and a piece of cloth to cover her backside.

Meanwhile, the couple was escorted out of the event by the cops. However, a source revealed that the duo settled in their car and left the venue.