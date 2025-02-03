Grammys 2025: Was Kanye West Kicked Out of After Making a Surprise Appearance at This Year's Show

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards following years of assault allegations, lawsuits, and discriminatory online rants. The artist, who now goes by Ye, walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena with his wife, Bianca Censori, who wore a revealing stocking dress, leaving little to the imagination. Rumors have swirled since the carpet closed that the pair were escorted off the premises after arriving uninvited to the telecast.

Speaking to a source close to music’s biggest night, Variety has refuted those claims. Instead, they reported: West “walked the carpet, got in his car, and left.”

West’s attendance at the ceremony followed two days of feverish activity on social media. It included a now-deleted X post sexualizing former VP Kamala Harris and a post of his private text with Elon Musk. Before the event, he also unfollowed everyone on Instagram except Taylor Swift, with whom he has had issues for years.

For the record, West was nominated for Best Rap Song alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Rick the Kid, and Playboi Carti. Their song Carnival, released via his latest album Bultures 2, lost to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us during the pre-show awards presentation.