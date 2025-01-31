Grammys 2025: Where to Stream Music's Biggest Night? Find Out Here

You wouldn't want to miss watching music's biggest night of 2025! The Recording Academy will recognize some of the best music releases of last year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which is set to take place on February 2 and premiere the next day.

The Award show will be available to stream on Paramount+ if the subscribers have the Showtime add-on. Other live streaming services include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST.

The exclusive celebrity interviews and fashion highlights can be watched on the official website of the Grammy Awards. Moreover, people can catch live red-carpet appearances and interactions through the social media channels of various media outlets that will be covering the event.

The prestigious ceremony will be held at Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in downtown Los Angeles. It will feature performances dedicated to the Spirit of the City amid the ongoing L.A. wildfires and raise money for relief efforts.

On January 29, the Recording Academy released a statement sharing details about the highly-anticipated annual event. It revealed that the star-studded ceremony will celebrate the life and legacy of late musician Quincy Jones and "touching tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles."

The segment will feature artists including Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Trevor Noah will be hosting the ceremony, which will also feature musical performances from various artists, including John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent, among many others.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt released a statement unveiling the event's telecast date and other details. They also shared a heartfelt message to the families affected by the L.A. wildfires.

"This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days," the statement read. It further revealed that the ceremony will honor the bravery of the first responders, raise funds, and "amplify" the spirit of resistance.