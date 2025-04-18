Lil Wayne DENIES Misusing Pandemic Relief Funds to Throw Lavish Parties: 'I Don't Know What...'

Lil Wayne is pushing back on claims that he misused pandemic relief funds received from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant on private jets, designer clothing, and lavish parties. The rapper looked perplexed when questioned about the allegations, and he simply said, "I don't know what that means."

In a Rolling Stone interview, his manager Fabian Marasciullo, directly denied the claims and stated, "He ain't got nothing to do with none of that s*it. It's not the way his money comes and goes." He added that Wayne's accounts are "audited and clean."

Advertisement

A Business Insider report, published in 2023, alleged that the rapper got nearly 9 million USD under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, a government-funded program meant to help independent venues and arts groups struggling during the pandemic.

According to the report, Wayne only paid 327,000 USD to contractors working on tours and used the rest on luxury hotels, designer clothes, lavish parties, and vacations. The report also mentioned a controversial text message he sent to reporter Katherine Long after she contacted him for comment on the same story.

In the new interview, the rapper didn't deny sending the s*xually explicit text but defended his tone. "Any female that text me is going to probably receive a s*xual comment," he said. "My phone is a personal phone, so if you even got my number, that means you went out your way and doing too much, and if you texted me and I send you something you don't like, then s*ck my d*ck."

Advertisement

The 2023 report also claimed that Chris Brown received 10 million USD for his company, CBE Touring, and he spent nearly 80,000 USD on his lavish birthday party and paid 5.1 million USD to himself. Marshmello was also named in the report.

Wayne is currently busy promoting his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, set to release on June 6. The project marks his return to the hip-hop scene. For the album, the rapper has collaborated with Wyclef Jean, MGK, Miley Cyrus, and opera legend Andrea Bocelli. The collaboration also includes a New Orleans supergroup called The Gumbo, featuring Jon Batiste, PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty, and Ledisi.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Regrets ‘Kissing the Ground’ and ‘Making a Public Spectacle’ of Space Trip Amid Criticism: Report