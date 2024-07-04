Halle Bailey Drops Photos Of Her And DDG's Son For First Time Ever; See here

Halle Bailey and DDG proudly posted photos of their child, Halo, while on a family holiday in Italy. The couple revealed the face of their little munchkin for the first time, and one cannot ignore the striking resemblance to DDG.

The Little Mermaid actress, who is 24 years old, and the rapper, 26, clicked some cute snaps of their baby boy wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana onesie with matching shoes.

Halle Bailey shares adorable photos of her child

The trio looked euphoric as they posed for a picture with an ocean backdrop on a deck. In the first photo, both parents lift Halo into the air while smiling at each other.

Bailey's post showcased a scenic view of their adorable little family, while DDG's post had close-up pictures of his son crying. The carousel post also had a picture of young Halo, and the next image was of DDG from his childhood.

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over baby Halo, and they mentioned how much he resembles DDG.

Halle's sister Chloe Bailey commented, "Auntie's baby" followed by a shower of heart-eyes emojis.

Halo was born on January 6th, according to Bailey and DDG. This couple met in January last year and confirmed their relationship after two months had passed. They have been ensuring that nobody knows what their baby looks like until now.

Halle Bailey on her journey of motherhood and upcoming music

At just this year's BET Awards, Bailey told Entertainment Tonight that she has been very emotional because she saw her little son’s teeth coming out for the first time since birth.

Bailey cannot believe how amazing motherhood has been to her. She expressed immense love for him, saying she could not believe he was hers.

She gushed over experiencing motherhood, "It's been so beautiful. I mean, I've never been more in love with something, someone in my life. I just look at him, and I just can't believe he's mine. I'm just so grateful."

Bailey has also taken Instagram by storm, boasting about her progress in shedding baby weight, which makes her feel more confident than ever before. Her exercise regimen includes hot yoga sessions and boxing classes, which have had a noticeable impact on her physical health, as per the outlet.

Apart from this journey towards fitness, Bailey returned to her musical career with her sister Chloe Bailey for the latter’s forthcoming album. She told the outlet, "It makes me so happy to sing with my sister, always. I just feel so honored. I mean, she has always been my inspiration."

Singing with her sibling gives her much joy since Chloe is her role model. She hopes their new song will be well-received.

