Halle Berry Sweetly Declares Pierce Brosnan 'Will Always' Be Her 'Bond'; Says She's His 'Fan'

In a recent video interview with Wired, Halle Berry reflected fondly on her work with Pierce Brosnan in the 2002 James Bond picture Die Another Day. While promoting her latest Netflix release, The Union, Berry was asked about her role in a James Bond film and verified that it was Die Another Day. She expressed her tremendous affection for Brosnan, saying he will always be her favorite Bond.

Berry noted how working with Brosnan had a huge impact on her. She recounted how his actions on set helped her regain hope in men. Berry believes Brosnan represented the greatest ideals of gentlemanly behavior, creating a lasting impression on her.

She emphasized that no one could, in her opinion, more perfectly exemplify these attributes when she called him the model gentleman. Berry's remarks brought to light the beneficial impact Brosnan had on her throughout the film's production, both personally and professionally.

Pierce Brosnan appeared in Die Another Day for the fourth and final time as James Bond. Following Brosnan's standout performance in GoldenEye in 1995, Daniel Craig takes over the role in Casino Royale (2006). Halle Berry, who played American intelligence operative Jinx in Die Another Day, had won an Academy Award for her work in Monster's Ball only six months prior.

In a Wired interview, Berry talked about her role in the Bond movie. She acknowledged that she had always been a fan of the Bond series even if she had never actively sought a role in a Bond film. Berry expressed her gratitude for being a part of this historic film series and emphasized how much her work with Brosnan added to the canon of Bond movies.

In 2020, Berry recalled Brosnan's gracious demeanor on set in an appearance on The Tonight Show. She told the story of how she almost choked in a scenario where she had to use a fig to entice Brosnan. Berry observed that Brosnan's Heimlich technique, which he performed to intercede, was surprising and noteworthy.

Berry said that although the circumstances weren't very glamorous, they did demonstrate Brosnan's generosity and fast thinking. She jokingly noted that, despite James Bond's many talents, witnessing Brosnan's competence in the Heimlich maneuver was a unique but valuable part of her experience.

In a recent interview, Berry expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Pierce Brosnan for his invaluable assistance during a difficult point in her career. She recalled how Brosnan stood by her side and stressed that he was still one of her favorite persons.

Following her remarkable performance in Die Another Day, there was a lot of interest in making a spinoff film focusing on Berry's role. The makers of the James Bond series looked into this option, finding possibilities to expand the franchise with a female as the star. Despite the early enthusiasm, the initiative was eventually abandoned.

Berry expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision, pointing out that the notion had been considered thoroughly beforehand. She added that the industry's hesitation to support diverse leads in important action roles was reflected in its refusal to invest in a Black female action star.

