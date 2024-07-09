Halle Berry And Glenn Close Set To Star In Ryan Murphy's Upcoming Legal Drama? Here's What Report Says

Halle Berry and Glenn Close are joining forces with Kim Kardashian to work together on a new Hulu legal drama called All’s Fair. The show, which was conceived by Ryan Murphy originally in December 2023, is set in an all-women law agency in Los Angeles. Although their exact roles have been kept under wraps, Berry and Close will both serve as executive producers for the series alongside Kardashian.

Glenn Close's return to legal drama

Glenn is making her return to television legal dramas through this project. She is famous for playing Patty Hewes, the fierce lawyer she portrayed on FX's Damages. Her performance earned her two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

In total, Close has received 14 Emmy nods and eight Academy Award nominations. These include notable appearances in such films as The World According to Garp, Dangerous Liaisons, and Fatal Attraction. Through the banner of her Trillium Productions company, she’ll produce All's Fair.

Halle Berry's rare TV role

For Halle Berry, this is one of those rare opportunities where she gets to play a regular TV role; recently she was featured on CBS’ Extant. This made her the first-ever woman of color who garnered an Oscar Best Actress statuette after Monster’s Ball came out.

Furthermore, she has won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing Dorothy Dandridge on screen. In her filmography, you can find the X-men saga Die Another Day and even Jungle Fever.

Star-studded production team

All’s Fair is written, and directed by Ryan Murphy himself from a Disney deal he just signed recently which marks his first outing since leaving Fox for good. The other executive producers are Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine.

In addition to Kris Jenner also producing the show are Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Holly Jeter. The series is produced by 20th Television in conjunction with Ryan Murphy Television.

All’s Fair boasts of such a prominent cast and crew that it promises to be a great addition to Hulu’s offering.

