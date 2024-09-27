Happy Birthday Jenna Ortega: Exploring Her Top 10 Movies and TV Shows as the Wednesday Star Turns 22

As Jenna Ortega turns 22, we celebrate a remarkable journey filled with captivating performances and unforgettable characters. From her haunting portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday to her compelling roles in both horror and comedy, Jenna has consistently showcased her incredible range and talent.

With a career that began at a young age, she has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars. Each role she takes on reveals a new layer of her artistry, whether she’s navigating the complexities of adolescence, confronting chilling foes, or bringing humor to lighthearted tales.

As we explore her top 10 movies and TV shows, it’s clear that Jenna Ortega is not just an actress but a dynamic force in the entertainment industry. Join us in honoring her journey and the remarkable characters she has brought to life, each leaving an indelible mark on audiences worldwide and amassing a massive fanbase.

1. Wednesday Addams in Wednesday

Jenna Ortega captivated millions with her portrayal of the iconic Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday (2022). The role showcased her ability to channel a dark, quirky character while balancing wit and depth. Ortega brought a unique blend of sarcasm and emotional complexity, giving new life to a character many have loved for decades. Her stoic expressions, quick retorts, and moments of vulnerability added layers to Wednesday's persona, making it more than just a one-dimensional character.

Ortega's portrayal earned her rave reviews, as she managed to honor Wednesday's legacy while putting her own spin on the role. The chemistry between her and the supporting cast, especially in the school's mystery-driven plot, added intrigue to the storyline. It’s no wonder Wednesday skyrocketed to popularity, solidifying Ortega's status as a rising star. Her performance marks a significant career milestone, proving she can carry a show centered on an iconic figure.

2. Ellie Alves in You

Jenna Ortega took on the role of Ellie Alves in You (2019), and her portrayal of a street smart teenager left a lasting impression. In the show’s second season, Ellie is an ambitious and resourceful girl who finds herself entangled in Joe Goldberg's web of lies and manipulations. Despite being a side character, Ortega's performance stood out, as she conveyed Ellie's toughness and vulnerability in a way that made viewers deeply empathize with her struggles.

Ortega brought authenticity to the character, playing Ellie as a teenager trying to navigate the complexities of the adult world all while dealing with her own personal challenges. Her scenes with Penn Badgley (Joe) were filled with tension, as Ellie started to piece together the dark truth behind Joe’s actions. Ortega’s natural ability to handle high-stakes scenes with emotional depth made her performance one of the season’s highlights, reinforcing her talent for drama.

3. Vada in The Fallout

In The Fallout (2021), Jenna Ortega delivered one of her most powerful performances as Vada, a teenager grappling with trauma after surviving a school shooting. The film dives deep into the emotional aftermath, and Ortega’s portrayal of Vada's grief, confusion, and search for healing is both raw and poignant. She masterfully depicts the internal struggle of a young girl trying to make sense of a world turned upside down.

The movie’s heavy subject matter required Ortega to tap into intense emotions, and she did so with grace. Her performance resonated with audiences and critics alike, who praised her for bringing such an authentic, heartfelt portrayal to the screen. As Vada, Ortega navigated complex relationships with family, friends, and herself, making her character feel incredibly real and relatable. The Fallout further established Ortega as an actress capable of handling emotionally charged roles with maturity beyond her years.

4. Tara Carpenter in Scream

In Scream (2022), Jenna Ortega brought fresh energy to the iconic horror franchise as Tara Carpenter. From the opening scene, Ortega’s portrayal of Tara, who becomes the latest target of the notorious Ghostface, set the tone for the movie. She expertly balanced the terror of being hunted with the resilience of a survivor, making her character both vulnerable and strong.

Tara's journey through the movie is filled with suspense and chilling moments, and Ortega never misses a beat in delivering a compelling performance. Her portrayal adds a new dynamic to the Scream franchise, blending classic horror elements with modern twists. The film’s success is partly attributed to her strong performance, as she holds her own alongside more seasoned actors. Tara Carpenter may be one of Ortega’s best roles in the horror genre, proving that she has the chops to carry a leading role in this space.

5. Shannon in A Rainy Day in New York

Jenna Ortega showcased her versatility in A Rainy Day in New York (2019), where she played Shannon, a witty and charismatic young character. Though she played a smaller role in this ensemble cast, Ortega’s performance shone through. She brought charm and youthful energy to the screen, perfectly capturing Shannon's lightheartedness in a movie filled with complex relationships and romantic entanglements.

Shannon’s interactions with the lead characters helped balance out some of the more intense moments in the film, adding a sense of playfulness and fun. Ortega’s natural on-screen presence and ability to hold her own in a star-studded cast demonstrated her growing versatility as an actress. Even in a supporting role, she made an impact, proving that she could seamlessly transition between genres and character types all while delivering memorable performances.

6. Brooklynn in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Jenna Ortega lent her voice to the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020) as Brooklynn, a tech-savvy teenager with a love for adventure. Though it’s a voice-acting role, Ortega brought depth and relatability to Brooklynn, making her one of the standout characters in the series. The character is part of a group of teens who find themselves stranded on Isla Nublar, and Ortega’s performance captures the fear, courage, and resilience needed to survive.

Brooklynn is a determined and curious character, and Ortega's voice work gives her a strong sense of personality. The action-packed show is aimed at younger audiences, but Ortega’s nuanced performance adds a layer of maturity to Brooklynn, making the character appealing to viewers of all ages. Her role in Camp Cretaceous further demonstrated her ability to connect with diverse audiences, whether through live-action or animated performances.

7. Phoebe in The Babysitter: Killer Queen

In The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020), Jenna Ortega played Phoebe, a no-nonsense teenager who gets caught up in a supernatural battle against a group of evil babysitters. Ortega's portrayal of Phoebe was both fierce and funny, striking a balance between horror and comedy in this over-the-top sequel. She brought a refreshing energy to the film, with her character’s sharp wit and fearless attitude standing out amidst the chaos.

Ortega’s performance in the horror-comedy hybrid was one of the film’s highlights, as she effortlessly shifted between moments of terror and humor. The role allowed her to showcase her versatility, proving that she could handle the demands of a genre-blending film with ease. Phoebe’s character may have been caught in a bizarre plot, but Ortega’s performance was grounded and relatable, making her one of the most memorable parts of the movie.

8. Harley Diaz in Stuck in the Middle

One of Jenna Ortega’s earlier roles that put her on the map was as Harley Diaz in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018). As the middle child in a large, chaotic family, Harley’s inventive spirit and relatable struggles made her an instant fan favorite. Ortega’s performance as the smart and resourceful Harley showcased her comedic timing and ability to carry a lead role, even as a young actress.

Ortega brought warmth and humor to the show, capturing the ups and downs of family life in a way that resonated with both younger viewers and parents. Her ability to balance the lighthearted moments with more emotional scenes demonstrated her acting range. Stuck in the Middle became a hit, and Ortega’s portrayal of Harley helped solidify her as a rising star in family-friendly television, setting the stage for her more mature roles in the future.

9. Lorrine in Xa

In X (2022), Jenna Ortega played Lorraine, a quiet but determined character who finds herself in a horrifying situation while accompanying a group of filmmakers to shoot an adult film in rural Texas. The role allowed Ortega to once again shine in the horror genre, as she navigated the tension and fear that unfolded throughout the movie. Lorraine’s transformation from a reserved observer to someone fighting for her life was executed flawlessly by Ortega, adding depth to the character.

Ortega’s performance in X received praise for its subtlety and emotional range. She captured the vulnerability and strength of Lorraine, making her one of the standout characters in the film. As the movie’s suspense built, Ortega’s portrayal of Lorraine kept audiences on the edge of their seats. This role further cemented her status as a rising star in horror, and her ability to bring complexity to characters in high-stakes situations continued to impress.

10. Katie Torres in Yes Day

In Yes Day (2021), Jenna Ortega took on a lighter role as Katie Torres, a teenager who, along with her siblings, convinces their parents to let them have a day where they say yes to everything. The family comedy allowed Ortega to showcase her comedic chops in a fun, heartwarming story. Katie is an adventurous, rebellious teen who craves independence, and Ortega’s performance perfectly captured the mix of excitement and frustration that comes with growing up.

Ortega brought energy and enthusiasm to the role, making Katie a relatable character for both teenagers and parents watching the film. Her interactions with the rest of the cast, especially during the chaotic and humorous events of Yes Day, added to the film’s charm. Yes Day demonstrated Ortega’s ability to excel in family-friendly comedies, proving that she could handle a wide range of genres with ease.

