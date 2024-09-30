Happy Birthday Monica Bellucci: Revisiting Her Top 10 Movies As Actress Turns 60

As one of the most sought-after actresses in European cinema, Bellucci has continually given strong performances, from her early days as a model to her breakthrough role in The Apartment. She is a strong and engaging actress because of her ability to move across genres with ease, from action-packed thrillers to historical dramas.

We look back at some of Monica Bellucci's most famous roles that have captivated audiences all around the world as she celebrates her 60th birthday. Bellucci has established herself as a true film star thanks to her stunning beauty, compelling charisma, and versatile acting abilities.

10. Dracula

Fresh from her modeling days, Monica Bellucci stars in a brief yet memorable role in Francis Ford Coppola’s gothic horror film Dracula. She plays one of Dracula’s brides—a seductive vampire feasting on innocent victims. Although on screen for only a short time, her presence is undeniable. Even in this small role, Bellucci’s stunning beauty and screen presence hint at the prominence she would later achieve as an actress.

9. The Apartment

It was with the film The Apartment by Gilles Mimouni that Bellucci began to gain wider recognition. Bellucci plays Lisa, a young woman who leases an apartment with a struggling writer, Max (played by Vincent Cassel), in Paris. Their lives become intertwined by a passionate and tumultuous attraction. Her sensual yet vulnerable portrayal earned her a nomination for the César Award for Most Promising Actress and launched her career on the international stage.

8. Malèna

Giuseppe Tornatore’s Malèna is a powerful and visually stunning film about wartime loss and resilience. Bellucci plays Malèna Scordia, a captivating woman whose beauty incites both fascination and persecution in a small Sicilian village during World War II. The film explores themes of desire, loneliness, and survival, with Bellucci’s performance adding depth and emotion. Her portrayal in Malèna solidified her status as an icon of European cinema.

7. Brotherhood of the Wolf

Christophe Gans’s Brotherhood of the Wolf is a suspenseful historical fantasy set in 18th-century France. Bellucci plays Sylvia, a mysterious woman connected to a series of brutal killings involving a mythical beast. Her enigmatic and captivating performance heightens the film’s atmosphere of mystery and intrigue. The movie’s rich visuals, combined with its exploration of folklore and mythology, showcased Bellucci’s versatility and her ability to excel in various genres.

6. Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra

In the French comedy Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, Bellucci plays the iconic Egyptian queen Cleopatra. The film follows the queen as she hires the Gaulish warriors Asterix and Obelix to build a grand palace in record time. Bellucci’s comedic timing and playful performance bring a lighthearted charm to the role, demonstrating her ability to transition seamlessly from dramatic roles to more humorous, family-friendly fare.

5. Irréversible

Gaspar Noé’s Irréversible is a highly provocative film, infamous for its graphic violence and exploration of revenge. Bellucci plays Alex, the protagonist who endures brutal trauma in the story’s harrowing central event. The film is notoriously difficult to watch due to its disturbing content, but Bellucci delivers an extraordinary performance, portraying vulnerability and emotional distress with raw intensity. Irréversible is not for the faint of heart, but it exemplifies Bellucci’s willingness to take on challenging roles that push artistic boundaries.

4. The Matrix Reloaded & The Matrix Revolutions

The sci-fi epic from the Wachowskis, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, expanded the world originally established in the first film. Bellucci plays Persephone, an exile within the Matrix who plays a key role in Neo's journey. Bellucci flourishes in this elegant and mysterious role, adding depth and perspective to the complex storyline. Her presence imbues the film with a seductive and enigmatic energy, solidifying Persephone’s place in pop culture and enhancing the film’s intricate narrative.

3. The Passion of the Christ

Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ narrates the final hours of Jesus Christ’s life. Bellucci plays Mary Magdalene, a devoted follower of Jesus. Her performance is restrained yet deeply affecting, portraying the pain and love of a woman witnessing her Messiah’s suffering. Bellucci's portrayal of Mary Magdalene is a powerful representation of unshakable faith and devotion, drawing attention to the emotional weight of the film.

2. Don't Tell Me Lies

In the Italian comedy Don't Tell Me Lies, Bellucci shares the screen with her then-husband Vincent Cassel. The story revolves around a couple grappling with their own insecurities and fears in a long-term relationship. Bellucci leads her character with both humor and sensitivity, showcasing her ability to handle comedic roles while maintaining palpable chemistry with her co-star.

1. Spectre

In Spectre, part of the James Bond franchise starring Daniel Craig, Bellucci plays Lucia Sciarra, a beautiful and enigmatic widow linked to the sinister organization SPECTRE. Her character is both alluring and dangerous, adding a layer of intrigue to the film’s suspenseful plot. Bellucci’s presence elevates the film, proving that she remains a star capable of holding her own alongside the industry’s biggest names.

