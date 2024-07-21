Harry Connick Jr. Reveals How He And Jill Goodacre Have Managed To Keep Their Marriage Strong For 30 Years

Harry Connick Jr. has been married to Jill Goodacre for 30 years. Connick recently revealed how he and his wife have managed to keep their relationship strong. The actor shared that they don't have any relationship rules, noting that he and his wife, Goodacre, communicate well, and every day, they try to be good parents and spouses to one another.

Harry Connick Jr. reveals how he and Jill Goodacre have managed to keep their relationship strong

Harry Connick Jr. is currently making headlines for his newly released romcom movie Find Me Falling, in which he plays John alongside Agni Scott as Sia. In a recent interview with People magazine, he talked about this movie. He also shared how he and his beloved wife, Jill Goodacre (who is an actress and a former model), have kept their relationship so strong for three decades, with whom he tied the knot on April 16, 1994.

Connick said they focus on how they live together rather than sticking to "specific rules" to keep their relationship healthy. The actor further remarked, "We trust each other, we love each other, we communicate," adding, "But when you say it's a rule, it's almost like we got to adhere to this."

He explained that they don't "roll like this," noting that every day, they wake up, appreciate each other, and try to be "good parents and spouses." The Hope Floats movie actor pointed out that while they don’t rely heavily on rules, what works for one couple may not work for another, noting, "I think that we've tried to lead by example."



Harry Connick Jr. reveals whether he will ever work with his children in the future

Harry Connick Jr. and his wife, Jill Goodacre, have welcomed three beautiful daughters over the years in their marriage. During his conversation with the outlet, Connick said he’d be "lucky" if he ever got the opportunity to work with any of his children, Kate, Charlotte, and Georgia in the future, noting "all three of them have talents that I've never seen before."

The actor further mentioned that he and Goodacre have supported their daughters in both their personal and professional choices. He added that they want them to be "happy and fulfilled," expressing that their daughters seem to be "living these full lives and are really having great experiences doing the things that they love."

Meanwhile, Harry Connick Jr.'s romcom Find Me Falling is now available to stream on Netflix.