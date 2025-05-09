Has Pope Leo XIV Seen Ralph Fiennes' Conclave? New Pontiff's Brother Spills the Beans

Robert Francis Prevost is set to take the position of the new pontiff, and ahead of the political figure being crowned the head of the church, his brother revealed whether the Pope has seen the Conclave. In an interview with NBC Chicago, John Prevost, the sibling of the new Pope, shared that he asked the pontiff to watch the Ralph Fiennes starrer so he knows how to behave.

The potential Pope Leo XIV’s brother also stated how he tried to keep Francis Prevost’s mind from the life-changing event. John, while sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, shared, “I said, ‘Did you watch the movie Conclave so you know how to behave?’” He added, “And he had just finished watching the movie Conclave. So, he knew how to behave.”

The new Pope’s brother revealed that he, along with his sibling, does Wordle and plays other cognitively stimulating games. John further stated that he just wanted to “laugh about something because this is now an awesome responsibility.”

The political figure’s sibling went on to explain, “First we do Wordle, then we do Words With Friends. It’s something to keep his mind off life and the real world. And then we talk about what’s going on. I said, ‘Well, do you have your red socks?’ That doesn’t go over well all the time. And then just that kind of stuff.”

Previously, in talks with the New York Times, John shared that he is expecting his brother to follow in the footsteps of the late Pope, who passed away at the age of 88. He shared, “They were very good friends. They knew each other before he was pope, before my brother even was bishop.”

As for Conclave, the movie was based on the book by Robert Harris. It was one of the critically acclaimed films of 2024 and won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.