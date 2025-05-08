How Conclave Film Helped Catholic Cardinals in Ongoing Search For Next Pope; Know More

In a striking example of art mirroring life, Catholic cardinals participating in the 2025 conclave have reportedly turned to the 2024 film Conclave for guidance. The film, directed by Edward Berger, is helping them understand the protocols and politics behind choosing the next pope.

As reported by Politico, several cardinals watched Conclave as a “helpful research tool” before and during the papal voting process that began Wednesday in Rome. One cleric confirmed that “some have watched [Conclave] in the cinema,” with many finding the film “remarkably accurate,” especially for those with limited experience in Vatican procedures.

Conclave, based on Robert Harris’ novel, follows Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as he leads the College of Cardinals following the pope’s death. Set over three days at the Vatican, the thriller delves into secrets and scandals as Lawrence investigates fellow candidates.

This year’s conclave is the first since Pope Francis' 2017 election. Francis, the first Latin American pope, died on April 21 after suffering a stroke. Though cardinals began voting this week, they failed to elect a new pope on the first day.

The film earned eight Academy Award nominations in 2025, including Best Picture, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress. Screenwriter Peter Straughan won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Conclave is not Hollywood’s first depiction of papal politics. The Two Popes (2019), featuring Jonathan Pryce as Francis, also tackled similar themes and received three Oscar nominations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Conclavestands out for addressing modern issues within the Church, from power struggles to institutional bias, with a subplot led by Isabella Rossellini's nun character challenging the male-dominated hierarchy.

