Boy George Regrets His Previous Comments Towards Liam Payne Amid Singer's Untimely Death; See What He Had to Say

Boy George is regretting his comment made about the late singer, Liam Payne. During his appearance on the High Performance Podcast, the musician revealed that he did target some words towards the One Direction member but went on to introspect and concluded that whatever he had said about Payne over a video “wasn’t very nice.”

Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling off a balcony of his hotel room. The later singer was laid to rest in London, a month after his death.

Meanwhile, in conversation with the podcast host, the Love is Love crooner revealed, “I’d actually put a message under a post saying, ‘He’s off his nut,’ which wasn’t very nice, but I felt it. I felt like he was out of control.”

The musician further added, “And when [his death] happened, it just hit me. Same way that Amy Winehouse hit me just because it felt so senseless."

While speaking about Payne, George went on to confess that he was shocked to know that the former boy band member had died. He shared, "You know, I was up at 5 a.m. and it came up on the American news and I literally was like, 'What the f---. I was literally like, 'No, this isn't real.' I couldn't take it in and I think everybody felt like that.”

The former Voice judge shared that he sympathised with Payne’s dad, who was heartbroken over his son’s passing away. George stated he almost had tears in the eyes seeing the latter’s condition.

Liam was in Buenos Aires to attend Niall Horan’s concert, along with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, on October 2. While Cassidy left for California, Payne stayed back due to visa issues.

While in the hotel room, Payne had been in a chaotic situation and under the influence. On October 16, the musician fell from the third floor, causing a skull fracture and other severe injuries. Liam Payne succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the medical officials.

