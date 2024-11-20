Liam Payne Funeral: One Direction Band Members Reunite At Late Singer’s Services In UK

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

The One Direction band got together for the first time in nine years as they attended Liam Payne’s funeral services. The former boy band members joined the late singer’s family to mourn the loss of their friend and pay their respects.

Liam was laid to rest in London a month after the Strip that Down crooner fell to death from the third-floor balcony. Harry Styles was the first among the former boy band members to arrive at the venue, and Louis Tomlinson arrived shortly after.

Styles was clicked in a white shirt, black coat, and tie, along with black glasses. Tomlinson, too, went with a black suit and pants, pairing the outfit with goggles.

Soon after, Zayn Malik joined the other two and kept his head down to honor Payne. He was followed by Niall Horan, who made his way through the crowd to join his fellow band members.

Simon Cowell, the former judge of X-Factor and also responsible for bringing the five boys together to form a band, was also present at the funeral. His girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, too, joined.

While the 1D boys stood close to each other, none of them were seen talking and visibly looked distressed at the occasion. Tomlinson and Malik stood near the church's door, waiting for Payne’s casket to arrive.

The late musician's coffin arrived in a horse carriage, which was later brought in for the young artist's family and friends.

Previously, Styles, Tomlinson, Malik, and Horan released a joint statement to express their grief over Payne’s untimely death. The members took to the social media account to drop the statement, "We will forever cherish the unforgettable memories we shared with him."

Liam began his music career by participating in the reality show X-Factor. The late singer met his boy band member on the TV show, and the five of them were soon grouped in a band.

One Direction became one of the most popular boy bands globally, and audiences of all ages crooned the songs. In 2015, the fans were disappointed as Malik declared his exit from the group to work on his solo career. In 2016, the other band members went their way to make solo careers.

However, the boys have utterly supported each other, and Payne, in his last days, attended Horan’s concert in Buenos Aires. The late singer succumbed to his injuries after falling from his hotel room balcony, which was located on the third floor.

The celebrity was known to be in a semi- or complete state of unconsciousness at the time of his death on October 16.

