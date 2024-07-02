Jennie Garth is reestablishing her bond with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, after years of being estranged from one another following their divorce. In a new I Choose Me podcast episode, the 52-year-old host talked candidly about the state of her relationship with the 50-year-old Nurse Jackie actor.

This latest episode comes after the estranged couple opened up about their divorce in a previous episode. Talking about becoming friends again with her ex, Garth said, "Guys, we are officially friends now. He even unblocked me from Instagram. I've been blocked on his socials for so long that I [stopped] caring years ago. But I'm unblocked now, you guys. That's that's big news."

Talking about their blended families, Garth also mentioned how the ex-couple has been spending more time together and interacting with Facinelli's 1-year-old son Jack, whom he has with actress Lily Anne Harrison.

it appears that the two have managed to move forward in their friendship. Garth received an invitation from Facinelli to a very special event. Garth revealed, "He invited me to his son, Jack's, christening. And this week—get ready for it—we are all going to be going on a boat together, with the whole family!"

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli's relationship

Garth and Facinelli got married in 2001 after first meeting while filming the television movie An Unfinished Affair in 1996. However, three months after the couple's initial separation, Facinelli filed for divorce in March 2012.

Facinelli and Garth share three daughters: Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17. Their divorce was a little bitter, as they fought over child custody and tried to work on co-parenting. Following her divorce from Facinelli, Garth went on a blind date with actor Dave Abrams, with whom she later got married in July 2015.

