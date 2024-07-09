Gladiator II TRAILER: Paul Mescal Up Against Pedro Pascal And Denzel Washington In Ridley Scott's Action Epic

Paul Mescal steps into the iconic Gladiator fighting pit for bloody combat!

Paramount Pictures released the much-anticipated trailer of Gladiator II, starring Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and others. The sequel by returning director Ridley Scott will center around Lucius (Mescal)—the grandson of former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, several decades after the events of the first film!

Maximus’ legacy continues in the Gladiator II trailer

The Academy Award-winning film became a phenomenon, especially for Russel Crowe’s performance as the ruthless and righteous general Maximus. The trailer starts with Lucius caressing Maximus’s name engraved on a wall beside his sword and armor as he recalls watching him fight in the pit as a young boy.

Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, presents her son Lucius with a ring once worn by Maximus in honor of his legacy. “This ring belonged to Maximus, now I give it to you,” she says. In another clip from the trailer, Lucius is seen taking Maximus’s sword to battle.

The first glimpse at an action epic hints at a confrontational battle between Lucius and the vicious Roman general Marcus Acacius (Pascal).

What to expect from Gladiator II?

The story takes place several decades after the events of the 2000 Gladiator, which ended with the tragic demise of Maximus, who perished fighting the evil villain Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Lucius's mother banished him to Numidia to protect him from the prying eyes of the Roman Empire. Unfortunately, word gets out, and a manhunt led by General Marcus Acacius (Pascal) discovers the potential heir to the Roman Empire. Then, Lucius is brought into the pit to fight.

Will Lucius—who aims to take down the general and destroy the Roman Empire—meet the same fate as Maximus, or will he emerge victorious?

These questions will be answered when Gladiator II hits the theaters on November 15, 2024.