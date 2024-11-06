‘Heartbroken’: Celine Dion Pays Tribute To Quincy Jones Following His Death At 91; Calls Him ‘Cherished Mentor’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Celine Dion pays tribute to Quincy Jones, days after the legendary musician passed away at the age of 91. Taking to her Instagram account, the musician claimed that she is privileged to have worked with the late composer during her initial years in the music industry. Dion shared a picture of herself with Jones and shared a long caption over how she will miss the artist.

Jones died on November 3 at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by his family members and loved ones. The late musician’s publicist, Arnold Robinson, announced the unfortunate news in the public domain.

Meanwhile, in her caption for Jones, My Heart Will Go On crooner stated, "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, the one and only musical genius, Quincy Jones. Quincy touched my world as both a cherished mentor and as someone I looked up to for his deep impact on virtually every form of American music."

She went on to add the details of her musical collaboration with the late musical genius, as she claimed, "In our sessions, his musical intuition was nothing short of profound—he helped me capture 'a little piece of heaven.' Quincy always knew exactly what each song needed."

ALSO READ: ‘Titan In The Musical World’: Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg And More Pay Tribute To Late Actor Quincy Jones

Dion further mentioned Jones’ kind work and achievements in the musical domain. She stated that she admired Jones’ philanthropic works for humanitarian causes.

Advertisement

The I’m Alive singer concluded her caption with one of the quotes by Quincy Jones. It read, "Music is the soul of the universe. It connects us all on a level that words alone cannot reach."

Meanwhile, following the 91-year-old’s death, his family released a statement, which read that people close to the late singer were heartbroken over the unfortunate event that took place on November 3. It went on to state that Jones will be dearly missed and his family takes pride in knowing that the late musician is loved and looked up to in the industry.

It elaborated, "He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, were shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity."

Advertisement

Quincy Jones is survived by his seven children.

ALSO READ: Quincy Jones, Legendary Music Producer Who Worked With Michael Jackson And Frank Sinatra, Passes Away At 91