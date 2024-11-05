‘Titan In The Musical World’: Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg And More Pay Tribute To Late Actor Quincy Jones

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Quincy Jones, a titan of the music world, passed away on Sunday, November 3, at his home in Los Angeles. Ever since the tragic news broke out, messages of condolence and tributes from his industry mates have been pouring on social media. The Legendary musician’s family shared a statement confirming his demise that read, “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing.”

Despite this incredibly heartbreaking loss for the family, they want to celebrate his great life and the legacy he left behind. "He is truly one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly,” the statement continued. "We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created," it further mentioned.

One of his colleagues, Harry Connick Jr. remembered the late record producer with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Hailing him as one of the “greatest minds the music world has ever known,” Connick remembered his kindness towards him and how it influenced his life for the better. “His legacy and his music will live forever. thank you for everything, Q. you were the dude,” he added before wishing him peace.

Fellow music legend Elton John remembered Jones with a touching tribute with a photo of them together, claiming that "nobody had a career as incredible as Quincy Jones." He further praised him for playing with the best, producing the best. “What a guy. Loved him,” he added.

Advertisement

1985 film The Color Purple’s breakout star, Whoopi Goldberg, shared her piece of heart upon Jones’ demise. Since their collaboration on the film which used a music score produced by the icon, he had become a “dear friend” of the actress. She remembered him with a tribute on her Instagram story.

"I was lucky enough to have him in my life for all these years," Goldberg wrote. "My heart is breaking for his friends & his extended family who loved and adored him ... my condolences," the Oscar winner added. Another Academy Award winner, Jamie Lee Curtis, shared her tribute to the music legend. "The idea that his children ran and played in the same beautiful, rustic, eucalyptus tree environment makes me so happy," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Michael Caine called the musician "celestial twin" who was a "titan in the musical world" in his tribute on X (formally Twitter). Other celebrities, including Tyler Perry, Colman Domingo, Chloe Bailey, and many more, gave their flowers to Jones.