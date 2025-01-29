Everything We Know About Black Mirror Season 7 on Netflix: Release Date, Plot, and More

Fans of Black Mirror are eagerly awaiting the release of season 7, which is expected to drop later in 2025. Although an official release date has not been confirmed yet, the new season promises to continue the show's dark and thought-provoking exploration of technology and society.

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror first premiered in December 2011 and has become known for its chilling portrayal of how technology can twist human behavior, ethics, and relationships.

Season 7 of Black Mirror will feature six new episodes, including two feature-length ones. Charlie Brooker confirmed the exciting news during Netflix’s Geeked Week on September 19, 2024.

One of the most anticipated episodes is a sequel to the popular season 4 episode USS Callister, which originally followed an egotistical programmer who controlled a virtual reality simulation.

With Robert Daly, the antagonist, confirmed dead, the sequel is expected to focus on the surviving crew members as they adjust to their new reality within the simulation.

In a recent interview on Wisconsin Public Radio, Brooker revealed that the sequel will be an emotional and nearly feature-length extravaganza, which has fans excited about what’s to come.

The new season will also explore a range of genres, from emotional and darkly funny episodes to unsettling stories. Brooker teased that the season will feel “a little bit OG Black Mirror,” with the return of darker, tech-focused tales along with the experimental edge seen in the previous season.

All six seasons of Black Mirror, including the interactive film Bandersnatch (2018), are available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Since Netflix acquired the rights to the series from Channel 4 in 2015, it has been the official home for the show.

The move gave Black Mirror a larger global audience and a bigger budget to explore its dark, dystopian themes. Season 7 will also be released on Netflix, continuing the streaming platform’s partnership with the show.

