How Many Children Does Lea Michele Have? Find Out As She Opens Up About Miscarriage

Actress Lea Michele opened up about her journey with pregnancy losses on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's podcast, BDA Baby, on July 25. Michele, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared that she experienced multiple miscarriages while trying to conceive again after her first child, "The process was completely not what we expected," said Michele, who is expecting baby number two with her husband, Zandy Reich.

She revealed that she had two back-to-back early miscarriages, which was particularly challenging. "I had never had a miscarriage before," Michele told Schwarzenegger Pratt. "The first one, I was like, 'That was weird.' When it happened again right away, I thought, 'Wait a second. Something is wrong."

Read on to learn more about Lea Michele’s son, Ever, and her and Reich's growing family.

More about Lea Michele's son Ever amidst her prior miscarriage story

Michele said that after multiple losses, she decided to figure out what was going on and received an endometriosis diagnosis from her doctor. She went through surgery and was put on a heavy dose of medication. She further added that she also had another failed pregnancy suddenly amidst filming, and it was quite difficult for her at that time to 'process everything, absorb it, and navigate it all'.

Michele shares her son, Ever, 3, who was born in August 2020 with Reich. The couple waited a while before sharing their son's name: Ever Leo Reich. Furthermore, Michele posted a snap of Ever's face on Instagram for the first time when she wished her husband a happy birthday in January 2022.

Advertisement

Lea Michele is excited about her current pregnancy due to this reason

Michele revealed she was pregnant again on March 27, 2024, in a sweet Instagram post. The star spoke with PEOPLE about the differences between her first and second pregnancies, noting that the two experiences were vastly different. "It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic," Michele said. "So it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity. And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working, I'm a mom, and it's very different."

Furthermore, the actress said that this pregnancy will remain special forever as she's happy to be able to share this time with her loved ones. None of her friends saw her pregnant, ever, she explained, referring to the COVID-19 outbreak. Even her best friend, Jonathan Groff, never saw her pregnant. Her dad wasn't with her; he was in New York, on the East Coast during the pandemic. Therefore, this time it's wonderful for her to have everyone around her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lea Michele Admits She Wants to Share the Experience of Broadway's Funny Girl With Her Children; Find Out Here